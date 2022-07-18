Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain BOB EDME and JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press July 18, 2022 Updated: July 18, 2022 4:42 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of26 A firefighter walks among flames at a forest fire near Louchats, 35 kms (22 miles) from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. (Philippe Lopez/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of26 A firefighter takes position as smoke rises at a forest fire near Louchats, 35 kms (22 miles) from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. (Philippe Lopez/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 Firefighters puts water on a trees at a forest fire near Louchats, 35 kms (22 miles) from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. (Philippe Lopez/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of26 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter stands next to wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Monday morning, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. (SDIS 33 via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 Smoke rises from at a forest fire near Louchats, 35 kms (22 miles) from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. (Philippe Lopez/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of26 Firefighters and civil protection personnel work at a field command post in the village of Villandraut, near Landiras, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. Bob Edme/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 A firefighter cries near a wildfire in the Losacio area in north western Spain on Sunday July 17, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (Emilio Fraile/Europa Press via AP) Emilio Fraile/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 A firefighting plane drops retardant on a forest fire in the Castellgali area of Catalonia, Spain on Sunday July 17, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via AP) Lorena Sopena/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 People sit covering their heads from the sun after a scaled down version of the Changing of the Guard ceremony took place outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 A woman queues to buy tickets of lottery during a hot and sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 People cool off while walking along the beach in Laredo, northern Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 A woman uses a hand fan to cool off during a heatwave in Paris, Monday, July 18, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Kids jump from a bridge to swim in the Canal St Martin, during a heatwave in Paris, Monday, July 18, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 People swim in the elevated pool, called Sky Pool, in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Sunday July 17, 2022 . Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (SDIS 33 via AP) Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters working against a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022. Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. (SDIS 33 via AP) Show More Show Less
26 of26
LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames in tinder-dry forests.
Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that its prime minister linked to global warming, saying, “Climate change kills.”
Written By
BOB EDME and JOHN LEICESTER