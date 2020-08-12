Fossil Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its second quarter.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $259 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.69. A year ago, they were trading at $9.75.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOSL