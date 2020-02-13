Forrester Research: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $124.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.6 million, or 52 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $461.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Forrester Research expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $107.8 million to $111.8 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $494.6 million to $506.6 million.

Forrester Research shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46, a drop of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORR