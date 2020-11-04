Flexion Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical companies that specializes in pain relief posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period.

Flexion Therapeutics shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.97, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXN