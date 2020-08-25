https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/FinVolution-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15512255.php
FinVolution: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ FinVolution Group (FINV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $64.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.
The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $256.3 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.56. A year ago, they were trading at $3.53.
