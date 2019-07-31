Fair Isaac: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $64.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $314.2 million in the period.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $7.12 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

Fair Isaac shares have risen 86% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $347.55, an increase of 73% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO