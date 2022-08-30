Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war.
But Ukrainian officials warned against excessive optimism in a war that has seen similar expectations of changing fortunes before, and the Russian defense ministry claimed an attempt by Ukraine's troops to launch an offensive had failed and caused heavy casualties.