EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, were 14 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $2.32.

