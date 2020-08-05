https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/EyePoint-Pharmaceuticals-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15460131.php
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.
The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.24.
