Extended Stay America: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $12.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $230.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.3 million.

Extended Stay America shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.88, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

