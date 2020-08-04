Expeditors International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $183.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period.

Expeditors International shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2%. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

