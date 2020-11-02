Everi Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $878,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.2 million.

Everi Holdings shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.03, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRI