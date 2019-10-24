Envista: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) _ Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $62.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Envista expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 per share.

