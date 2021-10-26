Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US CALEB JONES and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press Oct. 26, 2021 Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 5:02 p.m.
1 of12 Highway Inn restaurant hostess Ku'uipo Lorenzo, left, checks a COVID-19 test result from Martin Day, center, as his wife, Ashley Day, right, prepares to show her vaccination card on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. To comply with local mandates, the restaurant requires all indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative test result before being seated. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Highway Inn restaurant hostess Ku'uipo Lorenzo, left, seats two customers after they showed proof of vaccination on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. To comply with local mandates, the restaurant requires all indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative test result before being seated. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Customers walk past a sign reminding people to have their vaccination cards ready at Highway Inn restaurant in Honolulu on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. To comply with local mandates, the restaurant requires all indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative test result before being seated. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Highway Inn restaurant hostess Ku'uipo Lorenzo, right, records contact information for Martin Day, left, and his wife, Ashley Day, center, after they showed proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. To comply with local mandates, the restaurant requires all indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative test result before being seated. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE — In this Aug. 17, 2021 file photo, a Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from a customer who will be eating inside the restaurant, in New York. Ticket agents dutifully ascertain the vaccination status of everyone passing through the turnstile at pro sports venues in some cities from Seattle and New York, and restaurant hosts do the same in many places. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2021, file photo, signs advising vaccination and face mask requirements and no indoor dining are displayed on the door of an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. The restaurant's indoor dining was shut down this month by health authorities for not demanding proof of vaccination. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, host Jason Pryor, right, checks the vaccination and identification cards of diners as they enter the Waterbar restaurant in San Francisco. Ticket agents dutifully ascertain the vaccination status of everyone passing through the turnstile at pro sports venues in some cities from Seattle and New York, and restaurant hosts do the same in many places. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, stadium worker, right, checks for proof of vaccine against COVID-19 as fans prepare to enter Lumen Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans in Seattle. Ticket agents dutifully ascertain the vaccination status of everyone passing through the turnstile at pro sports venues in some cities from Seattle and New York, and restaurant hosts do the same in many places. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
HONOLULU (AP) — Go out for a night on the town in some U.S. cities and you might find yourself waiting while someone at the door of the restaurant or theater closely inspects your vaccination card and checks it against your photo ID. Or, conversely, you might be waved right through just by flashing your card.
How rigorously vaccination requirements are being enforced varies from place to place, even within the same state or city.
