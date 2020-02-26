Energous: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $45,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $38.4 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $200,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.62. A year ago, they were trading at $8.16.

