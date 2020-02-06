Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $13.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 65 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.3 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.67, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA