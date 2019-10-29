Electronic Arts: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $854 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.28 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Electronic Arts expects its per-share earnings to be 92 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Electronic Arts expects full-year earnings to be $3.83 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.41 billion.

Electronic Arts shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 21%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $94.61, a rise of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

