Edmunds Compares the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Genesis GV80

The new 2021 GV80 SUV is the latest vehicle from Genesis, a spinoff luxury brand from Hyundai. Packed with premium features and innovative technology, the GV80 is an intriguing rival to established midsize luxury SUVs. You might have also heard about it because that’s what Tiger Woods was driving when he crashed in Los Angeles last month.
Is the GV80 good enough to dethrone the best SUV? To find out, Edmunds’ experts lined it up against the top-ranked Mercedes-Benz GLE. The latest GLE is fully redesigned for 2020 and further enhances the model’s traditional strengths of strong performance, plush comfort and versatile utility.