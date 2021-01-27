Edmunds: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 2020 Tesla Model Y

The 2020 Tesla Model Y is an intriguing pick for an electric SUV. It has a relatively small footprint but provides cavernous passenger and cargo space. And with a current entry price of $43,190 including destination and handling fees, it’s also one the most affordable electric SUVs around.
But there’s a new rival aimed at taking on the Model Y: the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E is priced competitively. It starts at $43,995 and, unlike Tesla, still qualifies for federal tax credits. But which EV is better? Edmunds’ experts tested both to find out.