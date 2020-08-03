Eastman Chemical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) _ Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $27 million.

The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

Eastman Chemical shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $75.29, an increase of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMN