East West Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $171.4 million.

The Pasadena, California-based bank said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $528.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $421.3 million, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.2 million.

East West Bancorp shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

