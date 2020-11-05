EVO Payments: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $117 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.8 million.

EVO Payments shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

