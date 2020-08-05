EPlus: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $17.4 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $355 million in the period.

EPlus shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $78.37, a rise of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

