EGain: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $71.7 million to $72.4 million.

EGain shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 5% in the last 12 months.

