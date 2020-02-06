EGain: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, eGain said it expects revenue in the range of $17.5 million to $17.8 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $72 million to $73.6 million.

EGain shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.41, a fall of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

