EGain: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, eGain expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $18.1 million to $18.7 million for the fiscal second quarter.

EGain shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.94, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

