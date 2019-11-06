E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.3 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $265 million to $272 million.

E.l.f. Beauty shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.89, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF