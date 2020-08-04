Dorian LPG: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $12.2 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

Dorian LPG shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPG