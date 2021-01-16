Donor backlash fuels GOP alarm about Senate fundraising BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 4:21 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are worried that a corporate backlash stirred by the deadly Capitol insurrection could crimp a vital stream of campaign cash, complicating the party’s prospects of retaking the Senate in the next election.
The GOP already faces a difficult Senate map in 2022, when 14 Democratic-held seats and 20 Republican ones will be on the ballot. That includes at least two open seats that Republicans will be defending because of the retirements of GOP Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Burr of North Carolina.