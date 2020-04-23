Domino's Pizza: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $121.6 million.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $873.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866.7 million.

Domino's Pizza shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ