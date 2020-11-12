Disney: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $710 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $14.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.34 billion.

Disney shares have declined nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $134.73, a fall of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

