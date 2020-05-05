Disney: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $460 million.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $18.01 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.03 billion.

Disney shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $101.06, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

