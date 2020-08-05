Discovery: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $271 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.

