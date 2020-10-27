Dime: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.9 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.1 million.

Dime shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.38, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

