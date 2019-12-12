Delta, FormFactor rise; Tailored Brands, Host Hotels fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.61 to $56.69
The most profitable U.S. carrier gave investors a surprisingly good earnings forecast for 2020.
Ciena Corp., up $7.21 to $42.62
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.
Southwest Airlines Co., up 49 cents to $54.49
The airline said it reached a partial settlement deal with Boeing for damages incurred by the 737 Max groundings.
Continental Resources Inc., up $1.01 to $34.31
The energy company's founder, Harold Hamm, is stepping down as CEO.
FormFactor Inc., up $1.22 to $24.97
The integrated circuits diagnostic company raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast.
Bank of America Corp., up $1.04 to $34.68 Bond yields, which banks rely on for more lucrative interest rates on loans, rose sharply.
Tailored Brands Inc., down 54 cents to $4.31
The specialty apparel retailer issued a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., down 5 cents to $17.86
The real estate investment trust said its chief financial officer will resign at the end of the year.