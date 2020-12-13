UK, EU say talks will continue on post-Brexit trade deal RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 6:59 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain and the European Union say talks will continue on a free trade agreement — a deal that if sealed would avert New Year's chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had set Sunday as the deadline for a breakthrough or breakdown in negotiations.
RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS