Darling: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $85.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $852.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $855.7 million.

Darling shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.92, a decrease of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

