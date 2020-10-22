Danaher: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $883.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $5.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.52 billion.

Danaher shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 6%. The stock has climbed 64% in the last 12 months.

