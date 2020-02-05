DHI Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $149.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.94. A year ago, they were trading at $1.92.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHX