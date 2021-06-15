Cracker Barrel, Sage Therapeutics fall; Ocugen, FedEx rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: FedEx Corp., up $6.31 to $299.30. The package delivery company raised its quarterly dividend. Spirit Airlines Inc., down 1 cent to $33.99. The airline gave investors an encouraging update on its operations and finances. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $2.86 to $150.51. The restaurant operator announced a private offering of senior notes to institutional investors. T. Rowe Price Group Inc., up $2.62 to $195.25. The financial services company declared a special cash dividend of $3 per share. Ocugen Inc., up 13 cents to $6.26. The biotechnology company picked Jubilant HolisterStier for its U.S. manufacturing partner for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Cytokinetics Inc., up 43 cents to $22.28. The biotechnology company said it expects to ask for regulatory approval of a potential heart failure drug in the second half of 2021. Sage Therapeutics Inc., down $14.06 to $58.80. Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company's study results for a potential depression treatment. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, down $1.74 to $25.09. The real estate company agreed to sell it portfolio of office properties to Brookfield Asset Management.