Cowen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Cowen Group Inc. (COWN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $195.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Cowen shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

