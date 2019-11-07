Corcept: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $26.3 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.6 million.

Corcept shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.60, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

