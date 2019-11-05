CorVel: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $147 million in the period.

CorVel shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

