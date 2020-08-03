Continental Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $239.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.6 million.

Continental Resources shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.64, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

