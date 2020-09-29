Comtech: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $149.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $616.7 million.

Comtech expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million.

Comtech shares have declined 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.05, a decrease of 57% in the last 12 months.

