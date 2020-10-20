Computer Task Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The information technology staffing company posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period.

Computer Task Group shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5% in the last 12 months.

