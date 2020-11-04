CompX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The security products maker posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

CompX shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.10, a drop of 10% in the last 12 months.

