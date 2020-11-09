Commercial Vehicle Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) _ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $187.7 million in the period.

Commercial Vehicle Group shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

