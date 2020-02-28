Colony Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Capital (CLNY) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $47.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $26.3 million, or 5 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $552.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $266.3 million, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $166.8 million.

Colony Capital expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 35 cents to 40 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $4.05. A year ago, they were trading at $5.61.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNY