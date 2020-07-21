Coke: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.78 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $7.15 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Coke shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 1%. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO